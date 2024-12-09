Latest Weather Blog
College football Heisman finalists released prior to award weekend
NEW YORK - Four college football finalists were announced on Monday afternoon for the 90th Heisman Memorial Trophy which will be awarded later this week on Saturday from New York City.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami quarterback Cam Ward were named finalists for the award.
The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner will be announced during the televised Heisman Trophy Ceremony on Saturday (Dec. 14) at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
This is the sixth year in a row there have been four Heisman finalists, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the trophy in 2023.
There have now been 180 players invited to New York as Heisman finalists since the practice was first instituted in 1982.
