College football Heisman finalists released prior to award weekend

NEW YORK - Four college football finalists were announced on Monday afternoon for the 90th Heisman Memorial Trophy which will be awarded later this week on Saturday from New York City.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami quarterback Cam Ward were named finalists for the award.

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner will be announced during the televised Heisman Trophy Ceremony on Saturday (Dec. 14) at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

This is the sixth year in a row there have been four Heisman finalists, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the trophy in 2023.

There have now been 180 players invited to New York as Heisman finalists since the practice was first instituted in 1982.

The 2024 Heisman Trophy ballots went out to 928 electors, which includes 870 members of the media, 57 living Heisman winners and one overall fan vote presented by Nissan, premier partner of the Heisman Trophy. All ballots were submitted electronically to the independent accountants at Deloitte.