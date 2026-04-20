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Coroner's office identifies 47-year-old man whose body was found at auto shop along Florida Boulevard

1 hour 40 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 12:07 PM April 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office on Monday identified a 47-year-old man whose body was found at an auto shop along Florida Boulevard earlier this month. 

The coroner's office said that Jermaine Hudson's body was found at a mechanic shop along Florida Boulevard near Saguaro Avenue on April 2. 

The final autopsy report detailing Hudson's cause of death is pending completion, coroner's office officials said. 

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