College Drive reduced to one lane for the weekend, expect delays

BATON ROUGE - College Drive has been reduced to one lane Friday night to repair this buckled road in front of the IHOP.

"I went to hit that bump and I jumped some kind of crazy, resident Kris Follins said. "I actually had to pull over because the bottom of my truck made some weird noises that I wasn't used to and I had to get out and check the truck."

"It's pretty dangerous, pretty distracting," resident Armando Garcia said. "I've seen a couple vehicles drive over it and it makes a noise moves."

The Department of Public Works says that the damage is caused from heat. Several roads have been buckling this summer including two last Friday in Sorrento and Denham Springs.

"It's crazy that the heat can be doing something like that," Follins said. "I've been doing construction and road work since I was 18 and I've never seen something like that a day in my life, something can't be right."

You can expect traffic delays this weekend as work is underway. The road crew will be removing the buckled concrete and creating a new base for the road. Even though it's being fixed, drivers who frequent this part of town say these repairs are well overdue.

"I know I'd want my tax dollars fixing this right here, not Constitution Avenue where y'all just paved that whole road," Follins said. "There was nothing wrong with it, y'all just paved the whole road for something that wasn't even bad. This will hurt somebody's car."

The Department of Public Works told WBRZ that with weather permitting, the repairs should be completed by Sunday night.