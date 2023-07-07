Latest Weather Blog
College Drive reduced to one lane for the weekend, expect delays
BATON ROUGE - College Drive has been reduced to one lane Friday night to repair this buckled road in front of the IHOP.
"I went to hit that bump and I jumped some kind of crazy, resident Kris Follins said. "I actually had to pull over because the bottom of my truck made some weird noises that I wasn't used to and I had to get out and check the truck."
"It's pretty dangerous, pretty distracting," resident Armando Garcia said. "I've seen a couple vehicles drive over it and it makes a noise moves."
The Department of Public Works says that the damage is caused from heat. Several roads have been buckling this summer including two last Friday in Sorrento and Denham Springs.
"It's crazy that the heat can be doing something like that," Follins said. "I've been doing construction and road work since I was 18 and I've never seen something like that a day in my life, something can't be right."
You can expect traffic delays this weekend as work is underway. The road crew will be removing the buckled concrete and creating a new base for the road. Even though it's being fixed, drivers who frequent this part of town say these repairs are well overdue.
"I know I'd want my tax dollars fixing this right here, not Constitution Avenue where y'all just paved that whole road," Follins said. "There was nothing wrong with it, y'all just paved the whole road for something that wasn't even bad. This will hurt somebody's car."
Trending News
The Department of Public Works told WBRZ that with weather permitting, the repairs should be completed by Sunday night.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Traffic stop led BRPD to key evidence in toddler's unsolved killing; still...
-
Huey P. Long Field House will soon unveil renovations
-
Person found shot inside car on Terrace Avenue
-
After 15 years, Capitol High makes return to East Baton Rouge School...
-
Deputies searching for man seen stealing multiple cases of beer from WBR...