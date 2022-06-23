College Drive partially shut down due to gas leak Thursday

UPDATE: BRFD says the gas leak has been stopped, but one lane will remain closed while repairs are made to the line.

###

BATON ROUGE - College Drive was partially closed off Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak reported along the busy roadway.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said northbound lanes were shut down between Perkins Road and I-10 after workers ruptured a line while digging in the area.

Crews have since stopped the leak, and northbound side of the roadway has partially reopened while repairs are completed.