Cold front bringing rain and a temperature drop

A warm and wet start to the week with changes on the way.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: There is fog lingering around from Hammond through Ascension Parish and all the way down to Morgan City. The fog will lift around 9 am, but rain will be moving through. A cold front will bring showers to areas north of Baton Rouge in the morning hours and will be in the Baton Rouge area in the early afternoon. It will continue to push south through the evening. Between the clouds and rain, temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Tonight cooler air will move in and temperatures will drop into the 50s as the rain picks back up.

Up Next: Showers and storms will be widespread by dawn on Tuesday. Thick clouds and a strong southerly wind will keep temperatures near 60 degrees on Tuesday afternoon. The rain will move east throughout the day and by sunset, on Tuesday the rain will be clearing. Clouds will continue to clear overnight and temperatures will be in the 40s heading into Wednesday. After starting chilly, Wednesday will bring clear skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Mostly clear and dry conditions will continue for the rest of the forecast. Temperatures will rebound and hover around 70 degrees in the afternoon and 50 degrees overnight. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

