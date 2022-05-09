Coffey has career day despite LSU's 6-5 loss to Mississippi State

Despite LSU not getting their second SEC sweep of the season, Tiger third baseman Danieca Coffey registered a career day at the plate with a grand slam and a new career high of 4 RBI. Fellow sophomore Ali Newland drove in a run with her fifth hit of the series. Juniors Georgia Clark and Savannah Stewart each had doubles in the setback to round out the Tigers’ four hits.

Junior Ali Kilponen moved to 18-6 in the circle after striking out four batters and allowed nine hits, six runs, and four walks.

The Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning thanks to Newland’s RBI single, and Coffey’s grand slam, but the Bulldogs responded with six unanswered runs – four runs in the fourth and two in the sixth to gain a 6-5 lead.

Next up is the SEC Tournament in Gainesville, Fla. May 10-14.