Coffee shop concerned about tariffs that could affect imported bean prices

BATON ROUGE — Coffee shops could see an increase in prices if no agreement is reached on 50% tariffs imposed on Brazil by Aug. 1.

Owner of Highland Coffees Clarke Cadzow says he is used to the price volatility in the coffee market. His shop roasts and cools coffee beans, creating their blends while importing green coffee beans from Brazil and other countries.

Cadzow said green coffee beans from Brazil aren’t their best seller, but if this tariff goes into effect, it could indirectly affect the price of other coffee beans imported from different countries.

President Trump linked the tariffs to Brazil's treatment of Former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial over charges of plotting a coup to stop Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from taking office in 2023.

“It could affect the price of our bagged coffees, and it could affect the price of lattes. So the pumpkin lattes could be another 10 cents, but it’s not going to be much because that increased cost of our green coffee could be spread across all of our drinks," said Cadzow.

He said the possibility of an increased tariff on Brazilian goods could cause instability ahead of the coffee season in the colder months to come.

“We may have to stock up on coffee a little bit, but with coffee, it ages, but you don't want coffee that gets old, whether it's roasted or green coffee," said Cadzow.

He said for now, he is planning ahead of the busy season, and so far, prices are the same. He said if the tariffs do pass, his prices will be a minor increase.



