Coast Guard suspends search for person who drove off Chalmette Ferry early Saturday morning
CHALMETTE - The Coast Guard has suspended their search for someone who reportedly drove off the Chalmette Ferry and into the Mississippi River early Saturday morning.
According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, a person drove their truck off the ferry landing into the river just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
WWL reported that a witness told the Coast Guard that someone was spotted swimming in the river. After more than 12 hours since the accident, the Coast Guard crew suspended their search. A Coast Guard officer told WWL that there is no description of the person who went into the water because it was so dark when the incident happened.
The sheriff's office said the ferry is closed until further notice.
