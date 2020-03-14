77°
Latest Weather Blog
Coach O shares information on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus
BATON ROUGE - Even though all sporting events are cancelled as of now due to the coronavirus one head football coach shares a friendly reminder on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted a PSA from LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron Saturday afternoon. Coach O wants to remind everyone to cover their mouth when they cough and wash their hands.
When Coach O speaks, we all listen.— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 14, 2020
For more information on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit: https://t.co/89sZCjY9n3@Coach_EdOrgeron @LADeptHealth #lagov #lalege #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OxJ5u2xBmo
