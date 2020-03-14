77°
Coach O shares information on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Saturday, March 14 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
BATON ROUGE - Even though all sporting events are cancelled as of now due to the coronavirus one head football coach shares a friendly reminder on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted a PSA from LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron Saturday afternoon. Coach O wants to remind everyone to cover their mouth when they cough and wash their hands.

 

