Clouds to sun

Seasonably mild weather will persist into mid-week before much cooler temperatures arrive.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Stubborn clouds will break away from west to east through our Monday. With that noted, temperatures will have the chance to climb a bit higher than Sunday, topping out around 72°. Overnight, expect little more than a passing cloud, with lows in the mid 50s.

Looking Ahead: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. On Wednesday, only a light jacket will be needed for the morning, with a low in the low 60s. By the afternoon, partial sunshine will allow another afternoon to approach 80°. Clouds will then increase of an approaching front which could bring a shower or storm as early as Wednesday Evening. However, current timing hones in on the overnight hours for a line of showers and thunderstorms. By Thursday Afternoon, a cold front will be through the area, removing rain chances and keeping highs in the 60s. Sunshine and cooler than average temperatures (highs in the 60s, lows in the 40s) are anticipated through the weekend.

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: A straightforward forecast is expected this week. The upper trough that has held the cloud deck over Southeastern Louisiana and Southern Mississippi will exit the region on Monday freeing the saturated air in the low levels and thus breaking the clouds. A vigorous shortwave trough will scoot through the Midwest on Wednesday and Thursday with a chance of severe thunderstorms. That trough will have an associated surface cold front that will pull through the Gulf South. Locally, there are not many ingredients in place to extend the severe threat and thus, general showers and thunderstorms are all that is anticipated at this time. Forecast models are in fairly good agreement with timing any rain for overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Behind this front, at looks as though our first extended taste of fall will be on the menu. With dry conditions Friday and Saturday, highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 40s.

