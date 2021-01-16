37°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Clothes dryer causes house fire near Government Street, says BRFD

5 hours 17 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, January 16 2021 Jan 16, 2021 January 16, 2021 5:09 PM January 16, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - A house located off of Government Street caught fire Saturday morning due to a clothes dryer.

Around 8:20 a.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the 450 block of Finchley near Government Street in regards to a house fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found the laundry room in flames. Before fire crews could get the fire under control it spread to the kitchen. 

The rest of the home received some smoke damage.

No one was injured.

According to BRFD, the fire was caused by a malfunction in the clothes dryer.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days