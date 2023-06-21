Closing imminent for local Bed, Bath & Beyond stores

BATON ROUGE - What could be its final sale ever is underway at Bed, Bath & Beyond stores, as the longtime home goods retailer winds down operations.

Notices at stores and on the corporate website indicate all of the brand's outlets will be closing -- the result of a bankruptcy filing earlier this year.

Fox Business reports the final day of operations will be June 30, at the latest.

An auction for company assets took place on Wednesday, though the fate of co-owned buybuy Baby was a bit less certain. The company is selling that part of its business off in a separate transaction.

Bed, Bath & Beyond was founded in 1971. It's current locations include stores on Mall Drive in Baton Rouge and in Denham Springs. Other stores, like the one at Cortana Mall, closed in previous downsizing moves.

A post on the Baton Rouge store's Facebook page touts "deep discounts, big savings!" The store's main web page includes answers to "frequently asked questions" and details on the bankruptcy process.