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Clinton murder victim likely tied to 7 other shootings across multiple parishes
CLINTON - A man was shot to death following an argument at an apartment complex late Tuesday morning.
Clinton Police Chief Ned Davis said two men, 21-year old Darrius Malik Ross and 37-year-old Ron Thompson, got into an argument which ultimately led to the shooting. Ross was killed, and Thompson was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.
Police were unable to get a statement from Thompson about what caused the argument.
Davis said Ross is believed to be connected with a shooting in Jackson, two shootings in Clinton and four in east Baton Rouge due to an "ongoing dispute." Thompson is allegedly not connected to these shootings.
Thompson was hospitalized and was later booked into jail with one count of aggravated assault and one count of second-degree murder.
The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office said it is assisting Clinton Police with the investigation.
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