Clinton man killed in ATV crash Tuesday afternoon

1 hour 16 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, November 15 2022 Nov 15, 2022 November 15, 2022 8:59 PM November 15, 2022 in News
By: Logan Cullop

CLINTON - A man was killed in a wreck when the ATV he was riding went off the road and hit a culvert. 

According to State Police, 45-year-old Gregory Kent of Clinton was driving an ATV along LA-406 around 3 p.m. Tuesday. 

Troopers said the ATV went off the road, hit a culvert and threw Kent into a utility pole. Kent died at the scene. 

