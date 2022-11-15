44°
Clinton man killed in ATV crash Tuesday afternoon
CLINTON - A man was killed in a wreck when the ATV he was riding went off the road and hit a culvert.
According to State Police, 45-year-old Gregory Kent of Clinton was driving an ATV along LA-406 around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Troopers said the ATV went off the road, hit a culvert and threw Kent into a utility pole. Kent died at the scene.
