Clinton man killed in ATV crash Tuesday afternoon

CLINTON - A man was killed in a wreck when the ATV he was riding went off the road and hit a culvert.

According to State Police, 45-year-old Gregory Kent of Clinton was driving an ATV along LA-406 around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers said the ATV went off the road, hit a culvert and threw Kent into a utility pole. Kent died at the scene.