Cleve Dunn's arraignment on corruption charges postponed again after 19th JDC closes due to power outage

BATON ROUGE — District 6 Councilman Cleve Dunn was due in court Thursday for an arraignment on multiple fraud charges tied to a corruption investigation into Capital Area Transportation System contracts, but due to a power outage at the 19th JDC courthouse, it's been postponed.

This is not the first time Dunn's arraignment on two counts of bribery and money laundering, along with public contract fraud, illegal split commission of commodities and malfeasance in office, has been postponed.

Last week, on July 1, Dunn was due in court for his arraignment, but he did not attend because of a clerical error that left him without an official notice that he was required to attend. He also missed another previously scheduled arraignment, making Thursday's postponed arraignment the third missed date in the case tied to his arraignment.

Dunn was one of five to be indicted on charges brought forward as part of Attorney General Liz Murrill's probe into alleged corruption at CATS. Former CATS Chief Administrative Officer Pearlina Thomas, Supreme Solutions Consulting's Jarion "Jay" Colar, entrepreneur Terral "TJ" Jackson Jr. and his wife Erica Jackson were also taken into custody.

Documents say Dunn used his influence as a councilmember to award Capital Area Transportation System contracts to a company and received kickbacks from the deal.