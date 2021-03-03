44°
Clear skies and warmer temperatures for Wednesday

By: Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo

Happy Hump Day! 

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Skies are clearing from north to south. Temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning, but we will rebound fast. With plenty of suns, temperatures will reach the 60s today. Clear skies will continue tonight with temperatures dropping back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Up Next: Mostly clear and dry conditions will continue through Thursday too with temperatures in the upper 60s, a few spots will hit the 70s. On Friday a few showers will be possible in the afternoon, but otherwise, temperatures will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Some of that rain will linger into the overnight hours and the early hours of Saturday. Neither Friday nor Saturday will be a total washout. Sunday is looking mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s.  Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

