Classes will resume for St. Helena Parish on Tuesday, community forum scheduled for next week

ST. HELENA PARISH - After a teacher "Sick-out" on Monday, classes will resume for St. Helena Parish students on Tuesday.

The following statement was sent by Superintendent Dr. Kelli Joseph on Monday evening:

The employees of the school district united today to express the need for the community to INVEST in their children. They have vowed to continue the cause. They stand united in an effort to educate our community stakeholders on what really matters. Our children are deserving of opportunities that will enhance their lives, the lives of their families, and the community. We will not allow negativity to impede or overpower the positive things that are taking place in our schools.

All schools will resume tomorrow at their regular times.



The following events will continue as planned:

- College and Employment Expo

- Hawks Football Spring Game

- Wizard of Oz Play

- SHCCA Senior Breakfast

- SHCCA Graduation

The following events have been modified:

- Kindergarten (KN) and 6th Grade graduations will occur as planned. However, both will be drive-through at SHATA.

- SHCCA Athletic Banquet has been rescheduled to next week. Detailed information TBA

A Community Forum has been set for Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the SHCCA Auditorium at 6:00pm. During this time, everyone will be given the opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns about the school district and voice the importance of community support. All are welcome!!