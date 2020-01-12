Latest Weather Blog
Civil rights activist who tried to integrate Baton Rouge pool dies
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge civil rights icon Rev. Betty Clairbone passed away Sunday. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced on Twitter sunday afternoon.
We lost a great icon in our community yesterday! Betty Claiborne, who was arrested when she tried to integrate the City Park pool in 1963, was a shining example of inspiration and passion for all of us. Claiborne’s sacrifice and fight for civil rights is a testament of purpose. pic.twitter.com/03jlrthAVs— Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) January 12, 2020
In 1963, Claiborne bravely decided to take a splash in a whites-only public Baton Rouge swimming pool. Claiborne was arrested for this incident, but was pardoned in 2005.
Inspired by the work of Martin Luther King Jr. she saw the separation between races and took a stand much like Rosa Park did.
Claiborne was not only a leader but a beacon of light for the community.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Betty Claiborne
-
Rash of Coach O cutout thefts from Raising Cane's caught on video
-
Ascension businesses expecting influx of visitors with championship weekend
-
New Orleans officials talk weather, traffic and security ahead of national championship
-
LSU arrives in New Orleans for national championship game