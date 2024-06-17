82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Civil Air Patrol to conduct training exercise in Livingston Parish over weekend

51 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, June 17 2024 Jun 17, 2024 June 17, 2024 12:17 PM June 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SATSUMA — The U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol will be conducting an emergency training exercise on Saturday in Livingston Parish, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook.

Trending News

The service training, which will take place south of Interstate 12 in Satsuma, will consist of multiple flyovers of low-flying aircraft. The area will be marked with Civil Air Patrol signage that will be set up on Friday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days