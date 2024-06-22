Civil Air Patrol conducting 'Emergency Service Training' in Satsuma

SATSUMA - The Civil Air Patrol will be conducting emergency service training in Livingston Parish Saturday, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

The training will consist of multiple flyovers and low-flying aircraft. People in the are should expect to see people in Civil Air Patrol uniform and orange vests.

The training will take place in Satsuma, south of I-12.