City streets filled with dogs during the Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade

Baton Rouge - Hundreds of people and their dogs filled the streets of downtown Baton Rouge for the Mystic Krewe of Mutts annual parade.

Vendors set up along North Boulevard near Town Square for a day of fun before rollout at 2 p.m.

"Mardi Gras in general is important, so when you put puppies into it you kinda target all areas of Baton Rouge," resident Jennifer Burgess said.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes gathered for the parade.

"I just like to come out and see all the dogs, and how everybody dresses them up," said Michelle Jeansonne, who brought her two kids and two dogs, which she says are basically her two other children.

This year's event theme was Jurassic Bark, which had many dressed up as dinosaurs.

The Kinberger family dressed their Golden Retriever Zoey up in an extra special costume, which got a lot of attention.

"We tried to get her in as much of the Godzilla kinda costume as we possibly could to keep it in touch with the themes," Kyle Kinberger said.

Still, they had some competition with many pups dressing up for the costume contest.

"You look around and you see all the costumes, and everybody just, really getting into it," Kinberger said.

Some even had their own hand-made cage carts, decked out in Jurassic gear and ready to roll through the parade. For others, today wasn't just about the dress up.

"The proceeds go to spay and neuter animals," said a friend of Jennifer Burgess, who attended Saturday's parade with her two German Shepard rescues.

"Their rib cages were poking out, they had demodex, I mean they were just destroyed.... Just letting them see, that there's so much more," Burgess said.

From dances for the dogs, to festive costumes and even some extra special throws, Saturday's parade was a sight to see.