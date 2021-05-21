City, state ask flood victims to report damage as cleanup continues in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - As some people battle back rising water, others are using a break in the weather to continue gutting their homes. In Baton Rouge, the City-Parish is working with homeowners to document the damage in the hopes of getting federal help that could offset the costs, especially for people without flood insurance.

Friday, 2 On Your Side spoke with a couple of people who were gutting their properties and tossing their ruined belongings to the curb.

Landen Gualla says the water came into his condo on Summa Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday. He says it's the first time it's happened.

"When it does rain the road will fill up but when it started touching the sidewalk, that's when we knew it was a problem," said Gualla.

He measured seven inches of water in his home. His car is also waterlogged.

In Westminster, flood properties are numerous. Homeowners are doing what they can to clean up and have called out insurance adjusters to get their claim started. The water line at Kelsey Davis' house is about two feet high.

"We were throwing everything on tables and trying to save as much stuff as we possibly could," said Davis.

A lot of items didn't make the cut and have been piled high at the curb.

The City-Parish says it's still assessing the damage from this week's storm but it's encouraging everyone who has been affected to fill out the online damage assessment survey so they can get a better idea of how many homeowners and renters were affected. You can find the survey for the City-Parish here. Others, go to the state website here.