City's pothole patch job left business unsatisfied

BATON ROUGE - When Janet Junot reached out to 2 On Your Side last week, she had just wrapped up a long month of calling the city-parish several times for answers. A few hours after she contacted WBRZ, parish DPW trucks were working on the very job she had been calling about.

Junot works at Welding Testing Lab X-Ray on Sherwood Street in Baton Rouge. It's a street right off of Scenic Highway across from Exxon. There isn't a lot of traffic on the street other than cars and trucks visiting that business and a few residents. Still, that street is full of potholes. Junot has been trying to get someone to fill those holes for months.

"You can't even drive five miles per hour because you drop down so much," Junot said.

She says the deepest hole is about 12 inches, a crater that people dodge and the mail carrier bumps over every day.

"The mail lady in that little Jeep she's got, she can hardly get down the street," Junot said.

The company Junot works for recently built a new space and poured a fresh parking lot. It's a risk of cracking if something isn't done because of the missing asphalt around the parking area.

"It's going to start breaking off," she fears.

The crew that came out last Friday patched several holes but left others wide open. Junot says someone needs to come back and finish their business.

In a perfect world, Junot wants a freshly-paved street.

"I would like to get this totally repaved, patching it is not doing the job because they patched a year ago and it got worse," she said.

A new street so her drive to work and the business that comes there can have a better, smoother ride.

The city-parish says this portion of Sherwood Street is going to be looked at again for more patchwork.