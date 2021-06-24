City removing eyesores left behind by 2016 flood

DENHAM SPRINGS - Vacant, gutted, and condemned homes destroyed in the 2016 flood are being bought out by the city.

"Somebody goes into that house, lights a fire to get warm,

that's a fire risk," Christopher Avant said.

Avant is a lifelong resident of Denham Springs and his street

got 9 feet of water in 2016.

The city is now tearing down the condemned properties and

turning the lots into green spaces.

Even though Avant is in favor of the project, he says 6 years is a long time to live next to a condemned property.

"It's a massive project, so it's going to take time. But 6-years is a

long time to make these house safe," Avant said.

Once the city takes ownership of the properties, money used for the purchase and demolition will be reimbursed by FEMA.