80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

City removing eyesores left behind by 2016 flood

2 hours 42 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, June 24 2021 Jun 24, 2021 June 24, 2021 7:40 PM June 24, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

DENHAM SPRINGS - Vacant, gutted, and condemned homes destroyed in the 2016 flood are being bought out by the city.

"Somebody goes into that house, lights a fire to get warm,
that's a fire risk," Christopher Avant said.

Avant is a lifelong resident of Denham Springs and his street
got 9 feet of water in 2016.

The city is now tearing down the condemned properties and
turning the lots into green spaces.

Even though Avant is in favor of the project, he says 6 years is a long time to live next to a condemned property.

"It's a massive project, so it's going to take time. But 6-years is a
long time to make these house safe," Avant said.

Trending News

Once the city takes ownership of the properties, money used for the purchase and demolition will be reimbursed by FEMA.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days