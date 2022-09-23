City-parish working through backlog of repairs for broken storm drain covers

BATON ROUGE - In March, 2 On Your Side reported on multiple storm drain covers that were broken or missing throughout East Baton Rouge Parish. Recently, many of them have been repaired.

Broken drain covers are often hit by passing drivers that miss a turn or drift off of the road.

"It's going to be something that always happens. There's always going to be trucks that drive over them; they are always going to break," said Chief Communications Officer Mark Armstrong.

Sometimes, those broken storm drain covers leave a large hole in the ground, leading to a sewer drain below. Other times, that cover is cracked in half, and the area might be surrounded by a barricade.

When damaged storm drain covers are reported to the city by way of 311, they go on a list for repairs.