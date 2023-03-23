City-parish proposes project to extend Sherwood Forest Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A project proposed by the city-parish aims to extend Sherwood Forest Boulevard from Greenwell Springs Road to Joor Road.

As part of the MOVEBR program, plans call for a new two-lane roadway to be constructed with accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists.

According to the project’s concept report, the project is located within a Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) and identified as being within an “estimated inundation area” from the 2016 floods.

A spokesperson for the city-parish says they're doing “more than needed” to mitigate drainage impacts based on models that have been created. The road will include openings for drainage, such as bridges and culverts, and the agency says they are looking into the possibility of creating a retention pond on public land.

This project is currently in the planning phase. You can view more information about this project on the MOVEBR website.