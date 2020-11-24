Latest Weather Blog
City-Parish leaders say Hurricane Delta debris removal is nearing completion
BATON ROUGE – Officials with East Baton Rouge Parish (EBR) announced Monday that city-Parish debris removal crews are in the final phases of collecting storm debris generated by Hurricane Delta, with more than 50,000 cubic yards of debris collected to-date.
According to a news update from the EBR Mayor's Office, City-Parish officials estimate debris removal crews will complete debris removal activities in most EBR neighborhoods before Thanksgiving Day.
Officials say immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday, debris removal monitors will work with debris removal crews to identify any remaining storm debris and complete their work in all impacted neighborhoods. Republic Services will continue resuming normal garbage, trash and recycling services for neighborhoods in which debris removal activities are complete.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced last week the City-Parish would expand debris removal efforts to accelerate the completion of the Hurricane Delta debris removal program. Since then, at Mayor Broome’s direction, City-Parish maintenance crews, Republic Services and DRC Emergency Services have mobilized additional trucks, equipment and resources to quickly and efficiently collect debris from all remaining impacted areas.
Residents with storm debris generated by Hurricane Delta should continue organizing their storm debris curbside and away from above-ground utilities. Other garbage and trash should be similarly organized into curbside piles that Republic Services will collect through the City-Parish’s normal garbage and recycling collection schedule.
Click here for more information on debris removal in East Baton Rouge Parish.
