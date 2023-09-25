89°
City-Parish hosting same-day hiring event Oct. 3 for laborer positions

59 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, September 25 2023 Sep 25, 2023 September 25, 2023 4:33 PM September 25, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish is hosting a streamlined hiring event to fill 45 laborer positions on the same day of the interview. 

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, residents looking for work can go to the EBR Human Resources Building at 1755 Florida St. from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to be interviewed and possibly offered a job the same day. 

The City-Parish said job seekers should bring their social security card and government-issued ID card. There will be people at the event to answer questions about the applications. 

The City-Parish is trying to hire candidates for The Department of Development Neighborhood Revitalization, which focuses on blight remediation, and the Department of Maintenance, responsible for drainage, roads, and landscaping tasks.

