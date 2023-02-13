Latest Weather Blog
City-Parish accidentally tears down man's childhood home
BATON ROUGE- A house in Baton Rouge was torn down and the property owner says the City-Parish has made a huge mistake.
Tony Wallace’s mom died in 2013. Since then, Wallace has taken ownership of her home along 37th Street. He has dreams of renovating the house once he's saved up enough money.
On Feb. 6, Wallace says received a devastating phone call.
“I had got a call from a neighbor saying, 'You know your house is being torn down?' Which I didn't know, I was at work. I was like no I don’t know."
It all started in April of 2022. He received notice from the City-Parish listing concerns about the property. However, he says some things listed were simply not true.
“You said the roof was collapsing, 50% roof demolished. If the roof was demolishing, there would be a hole in the roof or something, which it wasn't,” Wallace said.
Wallace says when he appeared before the Metro Council, they told him to tear down the back porch and the house would be up to code, which he did.
Trending News
“I sent them pictures of what we did and that's when they told me once I paid the fine it was going to be taken off the rescinded list."
According to public documents, the property was taken off the condemnation list back in August 2022. But now, Wallace looks at an empty lot of what use to be his childhood home.
“It’s something for my nephews to have if I’m not here. They never even saw their grandmother but it's something that we can keep for them. And now it’s gone,” Wallace said.
The City-Parish has referred the property owner to parish attorney's office to file a claim. A spokesperson said they are examining their process to try to keep this from happening again.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City-Parish accidentally tears down man's childhood home
-
Bond set for pair arrested in mass shooting at BR nightclub; police...
-
Grand jury set to hear case involving Madison Brooks; video may play...
-
Video: Blaze catches in Slidell apartment complex Sunday night
-
Two women injured in overnight shooting stemming from domestic dispute at apartments...
Sports Video
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games
-
Madison Prep on the path to another state title with dynamic duo...
-
KJ Johnson smiles help lead to success