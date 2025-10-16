Latest Weather Blog
City officials working to remove trash pile from front of Central subdivision
CENTRAL – The city is working to get a trash pile in front of a Central subdivision cleaned up.
The effort is in response to a report News 2 aired on Monday that showed trash being dumped in a huge pile on the corner of Frenchtown Road near the Geo Je's Community.
Central Mayor Junior Shelton told WBRZ on Tuesday that his office checked on the pile following the report and is working to get it removed. Shelton also said that his office is working with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office along with other law enforcement officials to put an end to the problem by placing cameras in the area.
Shelton stated that no one in his office was contacted about the problem, however when WBRZ talked to residents on Monday, they stated that the city had been called about the problem. Shelton said that residents may have talked to a trash service rather than city officials when they called.
According to residents, the pile has been in the area for more than a month and was picked up twice before.
