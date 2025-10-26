City of Gonzales hosts second annual Fall Fest

GONZALES— The City of Gonzales celebrated its second annual Fall Fest on Sunday afternoon.

Families in the community gathered at the PACE Center to enjoy the fall festivities.

Local vendors were set up outside the building, and inside there was food, live music, and, of course, treats for the kids.

Mayor Tim Riley said it was exciting to see children come out of the house and have fun.

"I'm enjoying watching the smiles on the kids' faces and the adults are having fun on the inside, hearing the bad that they're very familiar with, so all of that is exciting," Riley said.

Riley said he is looking forward to next year's event to grow larger.