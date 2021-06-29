76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

City continues to clean up debris from May flood

1 hour 40 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, June 29 2021 Jun 29, 2021 June 29, 2021 8:33 PM June 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Debris cleanup crews are a common sight these days in the Jefferson Terrace neighborhood.

Gary Patterson, owner of Coach's Construction, has gutted out at least six to eight houses from the May flood. 

"Several tons, at least dozens of tons if I had to guess," said Patterson. 

Crews working for EBR Parish are making the final sweeps through neighborhoods this week. More than a month since the flood, many homeowners have moved on from gutting to renovating.

"All of the carpet and flooring and cabinets and just everything had to come out," said Cindy Murphy, a resident of Jefferson Terrace for 34 years. 

Trending News

Since pickup started, 600 loads of debris carrying nearly 30,000 cubic yards has been hauled off. The city hopes to be finished with the cleanup by Sunday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days