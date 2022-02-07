Cincinnati bakery offering Burrow-themed King Cakes ahead of Super Bowl

CINCINNATI - A bakery in Queen City is mixing things up in a sweet Louisiana way as Joe Burrow heads to the Super Bowl.

"Mardi Gras has finally arrived in Cincinnati as an official party," Busken Bakery Vice-President, Brian Busken, said.

The Midwest take on the Louisiana delicacy is topped with orange and black sugar for the Bengals.

"Bengal mania has taken over our city. People are buying anything orange," Busken said.

A do-it-yourself kit includes footballs, beads, and a baby joey.

"We ship them undecorated, and then when the customer receives them, they decorate it themselves," Busken said.

The King of the Jungle Cake, named for the Bengals' stadium, is sold out online and flying off of the shelves.

"We have already sold 2,000 and were going to sell another 1,500 this week," Busken said.

This isn't the first time Busken Bakery has made and sold King Cakes. Busken says they started making the Louisiana treat 15 years ago after his father visited Ambrosia Bakery in Baton Rouge.

"He said we got to do it, so we introduced King Cakes to Cincinnati. Every year we sold more and more," Busken said.

Busken says bakers are now going into overtime creating what they call "Chew Dey" treats.

"It's never-ending. You'll be dreaming about orange and stripes," Busken said to a baker stamping cookies.

Unfortunately, Busken tells WBRZ they can not take any more online orders.