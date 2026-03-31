Churchgoers, officials say there is heightened awareness during Holy Week after church arson

BATON ROUGE — As Holy Week continues, churches across the capital area are preparing for Easter services.

However, several parishioners told WBRZ that they have concerns about safety due to recent events, including an arson at a Catholic church in Caldwell Parish that led to multiple arrests.

"Security everywhere needs to be strictly enforced. I do not feel safe," Andreka Cage told WBRZ. “But I still plan on spending Easter with my family.”

The Baton Rouge Police Department and several churches were asked about their plans as Holy Week continues.

"We're monitoring social media, and if anybody has any concern, we can do site assessments at your building prior to Sunday's events," BRPD Public Information Officer L'Jean McKneely said.

McKneely told WBRZ that because it is a holiday, there is always a sense of heightened awareness.

"We have additional eyes and ears that are out there listening to see if we hear anything suspicious in nature, and if we do, we will handle it accordingly. We are paying attention to any type of information that may come out either from the government or from local and state officials," McKneely said. "We're paying attention to all aspects. If we see anything out there that's suspicious in nature, we're definitely going to look into it. We're going to notify any of those churches if we hear anything that may be of some concern."

The Diocese of Baton Rouge and St. Aloysius told WBRZ that it has good relationships with local law enforcement.

"Police security will be there. We have a wonderful working relationship not just with the Baton Rouge Police Department, but we cover, I think it's 11 civil parishes that the diocese area covers, and we have a strong relationship with the police department in each parish, and of course, the adjacent municipalities," Diocese Communications Director Ben Smith said.

Father Michael Alello of St. Aloysius emphasized that security is "a necessary part of life."

"We have security at our masses, we have security at our school, and that security hopefully provides protection for us from any other craziness of the days," Alello said.

In December, the Diocese of Baton Rouge granted a dispensation to Catholics, saying that those affected by immigration agents being in the area were not required to go to weekly mass.

"I do not foresee that occurring this week. Now, there is a general dispensation that exists in the Church at all times that if you ever feel unsafe to attend mass, you are not obligated to attend mass," Smith said.

Faith leaders told WBRZ that this week is all about coming together.

"It's a sad time, but it's also a wonderful opportunity for us as people of Faith to come together to pray for Peace in our world and peace in our hearts because at the end of the day, we're never going to have peace in our world if it doesn't start in each and every one of us," Father Alello said.

Alello says that St. Aloysius does live stream its masses and that it has services throughout the week to celebrate Easter.

"First and foremost, I'd tell you we can't live our lives in fear. We have to live our lives in Faith. If nothing else, this week is called Holy Week for a reason. Make it Holy for yourself and for your family. Take the time to be intentional about your prayer," Alello said.

Many told WBRZ they did not feel differently about this year's Easter, saying it's a time of celebration and love.

"No, not for me. I'm excited to celebrate with my family," Lillian Davis told WBRZ.

Sam Bruce, who was visiting from New Orleans, said he's not worried and that the recent events were not going to change or affect his Easter plans.

"Our message is to remain rooted in the love that Christ has for us. That love triumphs over all of the uncertainties, all of the difficulties that we face right now. We can't fix every single problem in the world, unfortunately, but we can allow our lives to be ruled and to be judged by the love that Christ has," Smith said.