Christmas bandit sentenced to 109 years in prison, robbed delivery driver at gunpoint

51 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, December 07 2021
By: Logan Cullop

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man who robbed a UPS delivery driver at gunpoint in Dec. 2020 was sentenced to 109 years in prison Tuesday.

Jeremy McDavis, 34, was found guilty of robbing a truck driver making holiday deliveries in Livingston Parish. According to court documents, police chased McDavis until he crashed his car in a ditch.

Officers found packages and a gun in McDavis' car, along with a small amount of heroin. 

Judge Charlotte Foster said McDavis was "a career criminal who had just gotten off parole earlier in 2020."

McDavis was sentenced to 104 years for armed robbery with a firearm, five years for aggravated flight from an officer, and four years for possession of heroin. The sentence for heroin will run concurrently.

