Chipotle set to close all restaurants for safety meeting

BATON ROUGE - Fast-casual Mexican restaurant, Chipotle, announced it will be closing all of its stores nationwide at some point during the next month to conduct staff meetings about food safety. The meetings will be held on Feb. 8 and are only expected to last a few hours.



The announcement comes after several cases of E. Coli, salmonella and norovirus broke out at Chipotle restaurants across the country which poisoned customers and caused stock prices to plummet.



More than 300 people across the country became ill after eating at a Chipotle restaurant in 2015. Some of those customers are now suing the Mexican food chain.



According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been no reported illnesses in Baton Rouge.