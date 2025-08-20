96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Chinese national in Baton Rouge indicted for trying to have sexual relationship with teenage girl

52 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, August 20 2025 Aug 20, 2025 August 20, 2025 1:54 PM August 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A Chinese citizen living in Baton Rouge on a student visa was indicted by a federal grand jury for trying to have a sexual relationship with someone whom he believed to be a teenage girl.

Shengjie Cheng, 32, was indicted for attempted enticement of a minor.

The U.S. Department of Justice said he is accused of using social media apps under the name "Marvellous Pirate" to try to convince someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl to have a sexual relationship at the end of March. 

The DOJ said Cheng pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. 

