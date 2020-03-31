70°
Children's author, Tomie dePaola dies at 85

1 hour 47 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 11:44 AM March 31, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

Beloved children's author and illustrator, Tomie dePaola died Monday.

CNN reports that the prolific author penned over 300 books including "Strega Nona," "Quiet," and "Oliver Button is a Sissy." 

He passed away following complications sustained during a recent surgery to correct injuries from a fall in his barn.

His literary agent Doug Whiteman said dePaola died alone at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

"Due to the coronavirus and a quarantine at the hospital where he was being treated, Mr. dePaola was in isolation when he died," Whiteman added.
DePaola was 85 years old.

