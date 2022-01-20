40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Child struck by vehicle on Government St. Thursday morning

3 hours 38 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, January 20 2022 Jan 20, 2022 January 20, 2022 8:17 AM January 20, 2022 in News
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - A child was hit by a vehicle on Government St. Thursday morning in front of Baton Rouge Magnet High School.

Officials tell WBRZ a minor was struck in the 2800 block of Government St. around 7 a.m., but the child refused medical treatment.

A heavy police presence could be seen completely blocking the roadway in front of Dominos as drivers were forced to use an alternative route.

A witness from inside of Baton Rouge Magnet reported the incident to WBRZ at 7:30 a.m., but the reasoning for the unusual police presence was unclear to the witness at that time.

Trending News

Share news tips to WBRZ by sending an email to news@wbrz.com.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days