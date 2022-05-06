Child struck by SUV while getting off school bus; driver fled scene

Photo: KTBS

SHREVEPORT - Law enforcement is looking for a driver who hit a child getting off a school bus and then drove away before police arrived.

KTBS reports the student was left with numerous broken bones but is hospitalized in stable condition as of Friday morning. The child was reportedly launched into the air after being struck.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. Authorities said they suspect the driver's speed and rainy conditions contributed to the crash.

Police said they're trying to track down the vehicle, a silver Cadillac Escalade.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses in attempt to identify the driver.