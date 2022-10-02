67°
Child shot in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon

Sunday, October 02 2022
Source: WWL-TV
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - A toddler was shot near an Auto Zone in New Orleans and rushed to a hospital Sunday afternoon. 

According to WWL, a 3-year-old boy was shot near the corner of South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street shortly before 4 p.m. 

The New Orleans Police Department sad child abuse detectives have been called to investigate the shooting. 

No information about the victim's condition has been released. 

