Child shot in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS - A toddler was shot near an Auto Zone in New Orleans and rushed to a hospital Sunday afternoon.

According to WWL, a 3-year-old boy was shot near the corner of South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street shortly before 4 p.m.

The New Orleans Police Department sad child abuse detectives have been called to investigate the shooting.

No information about the victim's condition has been released.