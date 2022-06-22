Child seriously hurt after ATV crash in Zachary; two rushed to hospital

ZACHARY - At least two children were hurt in a crash involving an ATV in East Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Milldale Road, just west of Reames Road, and involved multiple children. Sources said two were taken to a hospital, one of them in serious condition.

The children's ages ranged from 5 to 9 years old.

This is a developing story.