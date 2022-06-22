94°
Latest Weather Blog
Child seriously hurt after ATV crash in Zachary; two rushed to hospital
ZACHARY - At least two children were hurt in a crash involving an ATV in East Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning.
The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Milldale Road, just west of Reames Road, and involved multiple children. Sources said two were taken to a hospital, one of them in serious condition.
The children's ages ranged from 5 to 9 years old.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man dealing with pest control scam buzzes 2 On Your Side for...
-
BRPD: 22 arrests made, 6 guns seized in street racing crack-down Saturday
-
Tuesday's traffic fiasco will be commonplace once widening project begins
-
Judge temporarily revokes custody in rape paternity case after Nakamoto report; trial...
-
Energy usage during month of June could make history, Entergy says