Child killed in Albany murder-suicide lived with his great aunt, who killed him, her husband and herself

ALBANY — The 8-year-old killed in an Albany murder-suicide was the great-nephew of the woman who killed him and her husband before killing herself.

Jenny Williamson, 49, had custody of the child, Jiovanni Dahl, who was identified by the coroner's office Tuesday.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Jenny Williamson shot her husband Steven Williamson, 49, and Dahl before killing herself at some point over the weekend. Deputies were called to the West Bates Road home around 8 a.m. Monday after a family member went to the house and found the bodies.

Sheriff Jason Ard said at a press conference Monday that the couple is not from Livingston Parish and had been there for less than a year. Deputies had previously responded to the residence for an alarm system but no violent instances, Ard said.

Ard said at the press conference that deputies have not confirmed her to have a mental illness, but the type of crime leads investigators to believe she was not stable.

"Any time you see these type of scenes you believe something's got to be going on in order for this to happen," Ard said. "Everybody wants to know why, and I just can't answer that."

This story has been corrected to reflect that the young victim was the great-nephew of Jenny Williamson, not a nephew.