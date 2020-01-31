Child hospitalized after snake bite, area seeing increases

WALKER- A three-year-old from Livingston Parish was rushed to the hospital this week after a poisonous snake bit her while she played on her swing set, family members told WBRZ, hoping to warn others about the situation.



The child's bite comes as numerous residents across the area started seeing an increase in snakes slithering across their yards.



Hilton Cole at East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control said the cooler temperatures in the morning are to blame. It has the critters moving.



Becca Young-kin said her granddaughter came running inside this week in tears when she encountered a snake.



"We heard her cry, she said the big long thing bit her, and you could tell there were bite marks from a snake," Young-kin recalled.



The child was rushed to the hospital where she was given anti-venom. She was just released from the hospital.



In Baton Rouge, Brandy Parsons' backyard oasis turned terrifying this week, when her dog discovered a cottonmouth coiled up on the patio.



"We are kind of scared to walk outside, have to check everything," Parsons said.



Parsons said she had to take her dog in to the vet after it began exhibiting strange signs. Blood tests revealed the dog was fine, but it still left Parsons in shock. She does not traditionally see snakes in her Baton Rouge area.

Now, these families have a warning: Look out!

"In the grass, make sure you are looking before you walk," Parsons said.



"Pay attention to where they (kids) are playing," Young-kin said. "Check it out before they go play...this was on the swing set where it happened."

Doctors advise to look out for shortness of breath, pain at the bite site, swelling and other symptoms after a bite. After a bite, it is helpful if a picture is taken of the snake so doctors know what kind of creature was involved but the priority should be to get to a hospital.