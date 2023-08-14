92°
Child hit by truck while walking across Lovett Road in Central
CENTRAL - A child was taken to a hospital Monday after being hit by a truck.
According to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran, the child was walking across Lovett Road around 3:25 p.m. when they were hit by a truck. An ambulance took the child to a hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck was not arrested or ticketed. The crash is under investigation.
