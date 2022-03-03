68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Child hit by vehicle after getting off school bus in Central, sustains minor injuries

22 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, March 03 2022 Mar 3, 2022 March 03, 2022 5:40 PM March 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

CENTRAL - A child was hit by a car after getting off of a school bus Thursday afternoon.

The Central Police Department says the incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Greystone and Denham Roads.

The elementary school-aged child reportedly exited the school bus while it was stopped on Greystone Road "with its arms and signs activated to stop traffic," Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said.

Police say while the child's mother was speaking to the bus driver, the child ran into oncoming traffic on Denham Road and was struck by a vehicle.

The child was transported to a hospital with "minor, non-life threatening injuries," according to police.

Trending News

The incident remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days