Child dead after pair of shootings in Woodville; 4 in custody

WOODVILLE - An 11-year-old girl is dead after two shootings unfolded in a town near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line Thursday morning.

The Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office said the first shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Fords Creek Road. Shots were fired into a trailer home and a vehicle parked outside.

The 11-year-old was struck during the barrage of gunfire and later died in a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

About 20 minutes after that shooting, the sheriff's office says it received a call about another shooting at a home on Martin Luther King Drive. Authorities say the gunfire struck a homeowner, who was taken to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge for treatment.

The sheriff's office says several anonymous tips led to the capture of four individuals who have not been identified as of Thursday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing, and criminal charges are pending.