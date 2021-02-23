Child dead after crash on old bridge, at least 15 vehicles involved in pile-up

BATON ROUGE - A teen is dead after a massive pile-up on the old Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday morning.

The crash was first reported around 8:30 a.m. on US 190 in the lanes heading into East Baton Rouge. State Police said the crash involved at least 15 vehicles, including several large trucks.

Shortly after the wreck, officials said one person was airlifted and another person was left trapped. Hours later, police confirmed that a 13-year-old girl had died. Police said the vehicle the girl was riding in was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer.

Several other people were treated at the scene or taken to hospitals with moderate injuries.

Officials have shut down the highway between LA 1 and US 61.

