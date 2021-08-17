78°
Child arrested after allegedly setting fire at Tigerland bar

1 week 4 days 4 hours ago Friday, August 06 2021 Aug 6, 2021 August 06, 2021 7:30 PM August 06, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A child is facing criminal charges after a fire at a bar near LSU Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the business told WBRZ that a juvenile playing with a lighter was responsible for sparking the blaze at The House on Bob Pettit Boulevard. The business has turned video of the incident over to fire investigators, who've deemed the fire an act of arson.

On Friday, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the child was taken into custody and then released to their parents pending an appearance in court.

Flames were first spotted at the bar around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. Video from the scene showed flames and smoke billowing the building. The fire reportedly began in a storage room outside the bar area.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was in a cooler that had been converted into an office outside of the main building. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of bar. 

The business was closed at the time, and no one was hurt.

